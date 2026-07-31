Zhongji Innolight's $6.8 billion Hong Kong IPO marks city's largest in 7 years

(ECNS) -- Zhongji Innolight Co., Ltd., a global leader in high-speed optical interconnect solutions, raised approximately HK$53.4 billion ($6.8 billion) in its Hong Kong IPO on Thursday, marking the city's largest public offering since Alibaba's secondary listing in 2019.

The company priced 54.5 million H shares at HK$980 each. Shares opened at HK$971 and closed at HK$960, down 2.04%, giving a market capitalization of HK$1.12 trillion ($144 billion). The listing establishes an “A+H” dual structure, adding Hong Kong to its A share presence.

Executives of Zhongji Innolight Co., Ltd. at the ceremony as the company lists on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, July 30, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

The IPO drew strong support from global funds and institutional investors, underscoring both the company’s strength and Hong Kong’s appeal to capital markets. Chairman Liu Sheng said Zhongji Innolight will continue innovation-driven development and deepen integration with global markets.

Liu Sheng, chairman of Zhongji Innolight, said the company would continue to pursue innovation-driven development and integrate more deeply into global capital markets.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)