Music festival empowers elderly to enjoy later life

(ECNS) -- A themed music festival tailored for senior citizens concluded its first stop in Dandong on Wednesday, drawing more than 1,000 attendees with an average age above 55.

The first stop of the New ACE Youth Music & Lifestyle Festival wraps up successfully in Dandong on July 27. (Photo: China News Service)

Performances by soprano Yin Xiumei and comedians Li Jindou and Shi Fukun were curated around four life stages — childhood, youth, adulthood and family — striking emotional chords with audiences.

Organizers said the festival travels with customized routes, breaking stereotypes that music festivals are only for youth.

Experts noted that the event helps Dandong build a new model for integrated cultural and tourism development targeting the “silver economy.”

(By Helen Mo, intern Xu Wenda)