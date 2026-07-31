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Table Tennis Super League fuels Xiong'an economy

2026-07-31 15:49:46Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The 2026 China Table Tennis Club Super League is underway at Xiong’an Sports Center, where tickets double as discount vouchers for dining, lodging and tours. 

Officials said the “ticket stub economy” helps extend visitor stays and boosts local consumption.

Fans reported saving hundreds of yuan by using discounts during their trip.

Sun Zhenjie, a professor, explained that this model helps retain visitors and extends the industrial chain of sports events into broader tourism experiences.

Wang Chuqin (L) of Shandong Weiqiao Xiangshang competes against Ning Xiankun from Anhui Zhongcheng Yinhe during the league match at Xiongan Sports Center on July 29, 2026. (Photo: China News Service / Li Xin)
Wang Chuqin (L) of Shandong Weiqiao Xiangshang competes against Ning Xiankun from Anhui Zhongcheng Yinhe during the league match at Xiongan Sports Center on July 29, 2026. (Photo: China News Service / Li Xin)

(By Helen Mo, intern Xu Wenda)

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