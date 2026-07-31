Hong Kong Palace Museum exhibition blends ancient wisdom with modern art

(ECNS) -- A themed exhibition opened Tuesday at the Hong Kong Palace Museum (HKPM), featuring works by nine Hong Kong artists that explore how ancient Chinese wisdom inspires modern life.

A view of a themed exhibition at the Hong Kong Palace Museum (HKPM), July 30, 2026 (Photo: China News Service/ Chen Yongnuo)

The show juxtaposes Forbidden City architecture with Hong Kong’s modern skyline through multimedia, comics and 3D printing.

The show juxtaposes Forbidden City architecture with Hong Kong’s modern skyline through multimedia, comics and 3D printing. Highlights include visual Yau Kwok-keung's dynamic installation inspired by ancient astronomy and composer Lam Fung's 12-movement composition based on traditional timekeeping.

Artist To Kai On’s 3D-printed works combine Qing Dynasty patterns with futuristic spacecraft designs, while transforming Qing Dynasty paintings into three-dimensional structures to create a sense of time displacement.

Vice-chairman Tsang Tak-sing said the exhibition brings together the creativity of Hong Kong artists and demonstrates the enduring vitality of Chinese culture through a contemporary lens.

Public workshops will accompany the exhibition.

(By Helen Mo, intern Liu Shuangjing)