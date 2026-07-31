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VR experience recreates Old Summer Palace at Fujian Museum

2026-07-31 15:31:28Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- An exhibition opened on Wednesday at South China's Fujian Museum, featuring the original bronze-horse head statue from the Old Summer Palace and a large-scale immersive VR experience to revitalize cultural heritage. 

The original bronze-horse head statue is displayed at the Fujian Museum, July 30, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/ Lyu Ming)
The original bronze-horse head statue is displayed at the Fujian Museum, July 30, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/ Lyu Ming)

Running through Oct. 25, the exhibition combines historical artifacts with digital installations.

Visitors can walk through virtual recreations of the palace’s landscapes and interact with relics damaged during wartime.

Sha Weihuan, an official with the Old Summer Palace Management Office, said digital technology has become an important tool for museums to promote cultural heritage and will play a lasting role in the preservation and dissemination of traditional culture. 

(By Helen Mo, intern Liu Shuangjing)

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