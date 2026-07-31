East China city hosts Africa fair with over $29 million in intended deals

(ECNS) -- A supply and procurement fair focusing on African markets was held in Jinhua, a city in east China's Zhejiang province, on Thursday, bringing together over 100 buyers and nearly 200 local business representatives from Africa and Asia.

The supply and procurement fair is held in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province, on July 30, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

Jinhua has led Zhejiang's trade with Africa for 11 years, with exports accounting for more than 8% of China’s total. In H1 2026, trade with Africa reached 110.87 billion yuan ($15.3 billion), up 44.8% year on year.

Products on display at the fair included household goods, textiles, medical equipment, kitchen appliances and new energy vehicles.

Local manufacturers in sectors such as power tools and light trucks also pitched their products tailored for African markets.

Local firms signed two cooperation agreements worth over 2 million yuan and three letters of intent exceeding 200 million yuan.

Partnership deals were also reached with associations from Kenya, Ghana and Brazil.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)