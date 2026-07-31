Greater Bay Area vehicle export center opens in Guangzhou

(ECNS) -- The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Vehicle Export Preparation Center was inaugurated Thursday at Nansha Jinyang Terminal in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province.

Covering 3,300 square meters, the center integrates inspection, repair, painting, NEV battery maintenance and parts remanufacturing.

The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Vehicle Export Preparation Center was officially inaugurated in Guangzhou on Thursday. (Photo: provided to China News Service)

It also provides services for used car exports, with a monthly capacity of nearly 3,000 vehicles.

Officials said the project fills a gap in standardized export preparation services in the region and will reduce logistics costs by enabling vehicles to be processed and shipped directly from the port.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)