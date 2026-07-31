Friday Jul 31, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

China's BeiDou system goes global with expanding applications

2026-07-31 14:10:53Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download
Seeders equipped with the BeiDou System work in fields in Aksu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, February 23, 2025. (Photo: China News Service: Ba Liangting)
Seeders equipped with BeiDou System work in fields in Aksu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, February 23, 2025. (Photo: China News Service: Ba Liangting) 

(ECNS) -- Products based on China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System have now been exported to more than 140 countries and regions, six years after Beidou’s global positioning service was officially launched.

In China, the "Eagle Eye Guard" feature on navigation apps combines BeiDou's high-precision positioning with artificial intelligence and real-time computing to detect potential hazards and issue warnings within seconds. The system is capable of identifying 24 types of traffic risks beyond the driver's line of sight and reportedly delivers around 130 million alerts per day.

BeiDou has also supported precision farming overseas. Chinese engineers recently installed BeiDou-based agricultural equipment for farmers in Türkiye.

The system guides farm machinery along preset routes using satellite positioning, allowing farmers to work with greater accuracy, maintain straight planting rows and improve efficiency, including at night when visibility is poor.

With the navigation system, operations have become much more precise and clear, said Furkan, a Turkish agricultural technician. The planting rows are neater, and production efficiency has improved. For farmers, this is a highly practical and easy-to-use system, the famer said.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]