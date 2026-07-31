China's BeiDou system goes global with expanding applications

Seeders equipped with BeiDou System work in fields in Aksu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, February 23, 2025. (Photo: China News Service: Ba Liangting)

(ECNS) -- Products based on China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System have now been exported to more than 140 countries and regions, six years after Beidou’s global positioning service was officially launched.

In China, the "Eagle Eye Guard" feature on navigation apps combines BeiDou's high-precision positioning with artificial intelligence and real-time computing to detect potential hazards and issue warnings within seconds. The system is capable of identifying 24 types of traffic risks beyond the driver's line of sight and reportedly delivers around 130 million alerts per day.

BeiDou has also supported precision farming overseas. Chinese engineers recently installed BeiDou-based agricultural equipment for farmers in Türkiye.

The system guides farm machinery along preset routes using satellite positioning, allowing farmers to work with greater accuracy, maintain straight planting rows and improve efficiency, including at night when visibility is poor.

With the navigation system, operations have become much more precise and clear, said Furkan, a Turkish agricultural technician. The planting rows are neater, and production efficiency has improved. For farmers, this is a highly practical and easy-to-use system, the famer said.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)