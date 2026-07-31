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AI-produced drama debuts on Chinese satellite TV

2026-07-31 13:24:36Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download
Poster of AI-generated TV series The Peach Blossom Pond.
Poster of AI-generated TV series The Peach Blossom Pond.

(ECNS)-- China's first mid-length costume drama on intangible cultural heritage, produced entirely by AIGC, recently aired on Anhui Satellite TV, a Chinese satellite television channel.

The Peach Blossom Pond (Tao hua tan ji in Chinsese), a 20-episode series, with each episode lasting about 10 minutes, is based on the traditional Xuan paper-making craft of Jingxian County in Anhui Province.

The drama tells the story of a Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) royal guard who works with a craftswoman to protect the paper-making tradition and defend national interests. The production team conducted field research and consulted heritage experts to recreate the craft’s 108 traditional steps.

The broadcast attracted attention because it combines AI technology with Chinese cultural heritage. However, viewers also criticized its stiff facial expressions, choppy visuals and repetitive AI-generated faces. These problems were more noticeable on television screens than on mobile devices.

The series shows that AI can reduce production costs and make large-scale visual storytelling easier. But China’s growing AI-content industry still needs stronger technical standards and copyright rules, viewers said.

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