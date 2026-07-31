Guangdong town moves 239 residents to safety ahead of flood peak

Village officials go door to door, urging residents in low-lying areas to evacuate to designated shelters. (Photo provided to China News Service)

(ECNS) -- A total of 239 residents have been evacuated overnight Sunday from Baokou Town in Huidong County, Huizhou, south China’s Guangdong Province ahead of a flood peak triggered by Typhoon Noul. No one was killed or injured.

Nine emergency teams began door-to-door evacuations at 10 p.m. after upstream river levels neared critical thresholds. In low-lying Tangnan Village, floodwater rose to waist height within 15 minutes and later reached 1.7 meters.

Floodwater in the worst-hit area reached 2 meters before receding by 6 a.m. Monday. Work is underway to restore roads, electricity, water supplies and communications.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)