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488 national standards to take effect in China on Aug. 1

2026-07-31 13:16:45Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- A total of 488 national standards, including 46 mandatory and 442 recommended ones, will take effect in China on Saturday.

The standards cover areas such as energy consumption limits for products, water-use quotas in the Yellow River basin, domestic solar water heating systems, brain-computer interfaces, digital twins, BeiDou satellite navigation applications, photovoltaic power systems, green product evaluation and tourism services.

The new standards are expected to help guide and regulate the development of emerging and future industries, promote environmental protection and green development, improve people's quality of life, and support high-quality development of the national economy.

 

(By Tang Yuxian)

 

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