Kanbula Global Geopark officially unveiled in Qinghai

An aerial view of the scenery in Kanbula Global Geopark in northwest Qinghai Province, August 8, 2023. (Photo: China News Service: Ma Mingyan)

(ECNS) -- The Kanbula Global Geopark was officially unveiled on Thursday in Tongren, Huangnan Zang Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China’s Qinghai Province.

Kanbula was designated a UNESCO Global Geopark in April 2025, becoming Qinghai’s second site with the title after the Mount Kunlun UNESCO Global Geopark. Covering 3,149 square kilometers, it sits at the junction of three major orogenic belts: the west Qinling Mountain, south Qilian Mountain and east Kunlun Mountain.

The park is known for its colorful Danxia landforms, volcanic remains and deep gorges. The Maixiu volcanic group is considered one of the best-preserved and largest volcanic relics of its kind. Along Longwu Gorge, geological formations record the transformation of ancient seas into land. Large landslide groups also provide evidence for studying the uplift of the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau and the evolution of the Yellow River.

The unveiling coincided with the opening of the Qinghai Regong Cultural Tourism Festival, a 15-day event featuring Xizang opera, local folk songs and concerts. The festival aims to promote tourism while protecting the region’s natural and cultural heritage.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)