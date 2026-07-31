AI drives sharp gains in China's nonferrous metal earnings

(ECNS) -- Profits at China’s major nonferrous metals companies jumped 94% from a year earlier to 418.39 billion yuan ($61.9 billion) in the first half of 2026, data released Wednesday by the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association showed. Output of 10 major nonferrous metals rose 3.3% to 41.51 million metric tons.

The rapid expansion of AI computing infrastructure has increased demand for metals used in data centers, servers and advanced chip packaging. During the first half, tin prices rose 40%, tantalum prices 158% and indium prices 60%, according to the report.

Copper is widely used in high-speed connectors for AI servers and data centers. Industry estimates put global data-center copper consumption at 740,000 metric tons in 2026 and 1.3 million metric tons in 2028. Industry research also shows that an AI server can use more than three times as much tin as a conventional server.

Duan Shaofu, deputy secretary-general of the association, said near-term supply and demand for metals linked to computing infrastructure continued to support prices. He added that macroeconomic pressures, geopolitical uncertainty and sensitive market sentiment could increase price volatility.