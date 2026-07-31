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World Robot Contest Jiangsu qualifier kicks off in Yangzhou

2026-07-31 12:25:48Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The 2026 World Robot Contest Trials (WRCT) Jiangsu provincial qualifier kicked off at Hanjiang High School in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Friday.

The 2026 World Robot Contest Trials - Yangzhou kicks off at Hanjiang High School in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, on July 31, 2026. (Photo: Cui Jiaming)
The 2026 World Robot Contest Trials - Yangzhou kicks off at Hanjiang High School in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, on July 31, 2026. (Photo: Cui Jiaming)

Over 1,200 young participants from Jiangsu and neighboring provinces took part in the event, competing in robot construction, intelligent programming and tactical combat — a hands-on contest that tests their programming logic, engineering skills and teamwork.

The World Robot Contest, organized by the Chinese Institute of Electronics (CIE), has attracted young participants from over 20 countries since its inception in 2015. The competition features a three-tier system consisting of Trials (WRCT), Championships (WRCC) and Finals (WRCF).

The qualifier is part of the Youth Robot Design Competition.

(By Tang Yuxian)

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