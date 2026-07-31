$55 Central Park bike ride sparks backlash over Citi Bike pricing



Screenshot photo from X

(ECNS) -- A New York resident's $54.98 bill for a 111-minute bicycle ride around Central Park has triggered widespread criticism of the city's bike-share program.

A post showing the receipt had attracted over 3.6 million views on X as of July 28, drawing criticism from users in the United States and ridicule from commentators overseas.

The rider had rented an electric Citi Bike, part of New York City's official bike-share system operated by Lyft.

For non-members, Citi Bike charges a $4.99 unlocking fee. Classic bikes cost an additional $0.41 per minute after the first 30 minutes, while e-bike charges begin immediately after the bike is unlocked. The Central Park rider accumulated $45.51 in usage fees before taxes and other charges were added.

Citi Bike's annual membership fee has also risen sharply since the program was launched in 2013, according to New York transportation journalist Dave Curran. The price increased from $95 at launch to $220 in 2025 and rose again to $239 on Jan. 28, 2026.

The New York City Independent Budget Office reported that Citi Bike generated $200 million in revenue from its bike-share operations in 2024. It also found that the system's prices were higher than those of comparable programs in several major U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, as well as cities in Europe and Canada.

Citi Bike's pricing model has drawn particular criticism because riders must return bicycles to designated docking stations to stop the billing period. When no dock is available, users may continue to incur charges while searching for another station.

By comparison, a social media user in South Korea shared a receipt showing a charge of less than $3.50 for a nearly two-hour ride on a shared electric bicycle in China. An American living in China also posted a monthly subscription receipt for 18.8 yuan (about $2.78), covering unlimited rides of up to 120 minutes each.

Screenshot photo from X

New York City's contract with Lyft expires in May 2029, according to the Independent Budget Office. The agency has recommended that the city conduct market research before future contract negotiations to address concerns over affordability.

(By Zhang Dongfang)