Chinese vice premier holds video call with U.S. treasury secretary, trade representative

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also China's lead person for China-U.S. economic and trade affairs, held a video call on Thursday with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

The two sides held candid, in-depth and constructive exchanges on implementing the important consensus reached between the two heads of state at their meeting in Beijing, and on maintaining stable economic and trade relations, expanding practical cooperation, and properly addressing each other's concerns in the next stage.

The Chinese side expressed serious concern over the recent economic and trade restrictions imposed by the United States on China.

Both sides agreed that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, they would further leverage the role of the China-U.S. economic and trade consultation mechanism to enhance communication, build mutual trust and dispel doubts, expand cooperation, promote the stable and positive development of China-U.S. economic and trade relations, and contribute to building a constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability.