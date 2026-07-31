Elderly man rescued after drifting at sea for 24 hours off Fujian coast

Screenshot photo from China News Service

(ECNS) -- A man in his 60s was rescued by the Ningde Coast Guard in southeast China's Fujian Province after drifting at sea for nearly 24 hours, local authorities said Thursday.

The man set out to sea alone but became lost and drifted through the night, leaving him severely exhausted. According to the Xiapu workstation under the Ningde Coast Guard, he was unfamiliar with the surrounding shipping lanes, putting his vessel in imminent danger of running aground or capsizing.

The workstation located the missing vessel and immediately dispatched law enforcement boats to the scene. After a six-hour escort operation, coast guard personnel safely guided the man and his boat into port on Tuesday evening and reunited him with his family, authorities said.

(By ZhangDongfang)