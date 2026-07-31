China's light industry logs steady growth in H1

(ECNS) -- China's light industry posted steady growth in the first half of this year, with domestic consumption expanding and exports rising at a faster pace, according to data released by the China National Light Industry Council.

The value-added output of light industrial enterprises above designated size grew 5.0% year on year in the first half, with total revenue reaching 11.2 trillion yuan (about $1.56 trillion).

Fifty-four of the 91 major light industrial products registered output increases, with 14 products, including lithium-ion batteries and refrigerators, posting double-digit growth. The sector maintained overall stability, with green manufacturing gaining momentum.

Supported by government policies aimed at boosting consumption, the light industry consumer market saw notable improvement. Retail sales of 11 major light industrial categories surpassed 4.3 trillion yuan in the first half, up 4.4% year-on-year. Sales of high-efficiency home appliances grew over 30%, while sales of wearable smart devices more than doubled.

Light industry exports also maintained strong momentum. Total exports reached $487.04 billion in the first half, up 6.7% year on year. Fourteen sectors, including home appliances and batteries, each recorded exports exceeding $10 billion.

The structure of exports continued to improve, with new growth drivers gaining strength and export resilience further increasing.

(By Tang Yuxian)