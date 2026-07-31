Death toll rises to 51 in SW China's Chongqing mountain collapse, 10 still missing

Rescuers carry out rescue operations after a landslide hit Pengshui Miao and Tujia Autonomous County in southwest China's Chongqing, July 17, 2026. (Photo provided to China News Service)

(ECNS) -- The death toll from a mountain collapse in Pengshui Miao and Tujia Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing, has risen to 51, and 10 people are still missing, local authorities said Thursday.

Over 1,100 residents have been evacuated. Three of the 10 rescued people have been discharged from the hospital, according to authorities.

The rainfall-induced disaster occurred at 9:08 a.m. on July 17 in Hanjia sub-district of Pengshui, along the Wujiang River. More than 10 residential buildings were buried.

As of Friday, all search operations in the disaster-stricken areas on land have been completed, while dredging and search efforts in the Wujiang River waters are still ongoing. Resettlement of the affected populations, restoration of normal production and daily life, hazardous rock treatment, and post-disaster reconstruction are being carried out in order.

(By Zhang Dongfang)