CPC leadership holds symposium to solicit advice on economic work

The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held a symposium with non-CPC personages to solicit opinions and suggestions on the country's current economic situation and economic work for the second half of the year.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over and addressed the symposium on July 24.

Stressing the general principle of pursuing progress while ensuring stability, Xi said the country's economic work should focus on accelerating the transition from old growth drivers to new ones, effectively implementing a more proactive fiscal policy and an appropriately accommodative monetary policy, and making greater efforts to expand domestic demand and optimize supply.

Work should be done to effectively safeguard and improve people's livelihoods, promote sustained economic development toward new and higher-quality growth with positive momentum, and strive to ensure a good start to the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), Xi said.

The symposium was attended by Li Qiang, Wang Huning, Cai Qi and Ding Xuexiang, who are all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee. Li, premier of the State Council, briefed the participants on the performance of economic work in the first half of 2026 and shared considerations regarding economic work for the second half.

Chairpersons of the central committees of eight non-CPC political parties, the chairperson of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC), and a representative of personages without party affiliation made speeches.

They put forward opinions and suggestions on issues including fostering and strengthening new growth drivers and promoting the integrated development of innovation and industrial chains.

They also gave advice on improving standards and systems for industrial applications of smart economy, boosting basic research, precisely carrying out plans to expand consumption, and expanding effective investment.

After listening to their remarks, Xi noted that China's economy pressed ahead under pressure and advanced toward new and higher-quality growth in the first half of this year, demonstrating strong resilience and vitality.

In the second half of the year, China should focus on tapping the potential of domestic demand, promoting the deep integration of scientific and technological innovation with industrial innovation, comprehensively deepening reform, expanding high-standard opening up, effectively safeguarding and improving people's livelihoods, and continuing to defuse risks in key areas, Xi said.

Xi expressed the hope that all non-CPC political parties, the ACFIC and personages without party affiliation would align their thinking and actions with the CPC Central Committee's analysis on the current economic situation and arrangements for economic work, put forward targeted suggestions, and foster a favorable atmosphere for advancing high-quality development.