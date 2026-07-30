Kunming coffee carnival brews global cultural exchange

(ECNS) -- The 2026 Dianchi International Coffee Culture Carnival will be held from Aug. 1 to 9 in Kunming, Yunnan Province, showcasing coffee as a bridge for cultural exchange and tourism.

With two main venues on the eastern and western shores of Dianchi Lake and eight sub-venues across the city, the event will bring together more than 200 mobile coffee vehicles from 52 Chinese cities and host over 300 activities and 200 music performances.

A poster for the 2026 Dianchi International Coffee Culture Carnival. （Photo: ynxc.gov.cn）

Launched in 2024, the carnival has grown into a landmark event connecting coffee culture with Dianchi tourism, popular across South and Southeast Asia. This year’s program integrates boutique coffee, cross border cultural exchange, sustainable development, live performances and outdoor leisure.

Ahead of the carnival, the second Yunnan Gems Coffee Green Bean Competition crowned a washed Geisha bean from Gengxia Manor, which sold for 14,000 yuan ($1,960) per kilogram — a record high for China’s coffee auctions.

The nine-day carnival will feature activities including hot-air balloon rides, jogging and water yoga. Among them, a lakeside parade along Dianchi will connect the carnival’s two main venues. A coffee grounds upcycling program will also be launched to promote sustainability.

(By Helen Mo, intern Liu Shuangjing)