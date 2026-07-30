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Fuzhou offers 500 jobs to young Taiwan professionals

2026-07-30 16:44:05Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Fuzhou, the capital of southeast China's Fujian province, released its first batch of 500 quality job openings for young Taiwan professionals on Tuesday, according to local authorities.

The positions cover sectors including education, healthcare, finance, software development, AI and media, with annual salaries generally exceeding 100,000 yuan ($14,800).

The city plans to roll out over 1,000 such jobs in total across state-owned enterprises, Taiwan-funded firms and listed companies.

Fuzhou currently hosts 19 startup and employment bases for Taiwanese youth. More than 10,000 young Taiwanese have worked, interned or launched businesses in the city as of February.

A fair on innovation projects is held in Fuzhou, Fujian Province on June 18, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)
The 24th China Straits Innovation and Projects Fair is held in Fuzhou, Fujian Province on June 18, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)

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