Shanghai-gifted red pandas debut in Taipei

(ECNS) -- Two red pandas donated by Shanghai Zoo to Taipei Zoo made their public debut on Tuesday, as Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an announced their names "Le Le" (joy) and "Tian Tian" (sweetness).

The three-year-old male and two-year-old female arrived in June and completed quarantine.

Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an interacts with red panda “Le Le” in Taipei, July 29, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/ Zhu He)

Their donation followed a species exchange agreement signed at the Shanghai Taipei City Forum.

Chiang said the pandas symbolize both practical city exchanges and shared responsibility for endangered species conservation.

Taipei Zoo upgraded the enclosure with climbing structures and glass viewing panels to replicate natural habitats and improve visibility for children.

To welcome the newcomers, Taipei Zoo upgraded the red panda enclosure to better replicate the animals' natural habitat, adding interconnected climbing structures, rope ladders, shaded shelters and additional hiding spaces, said Chen Hui-lun, head of the zoo's temperate animal area.

Viewing areas were also redesigned with floor-to-ceiling glass panels and lower sightlines to improve visibility for children.

Viewing areas were also redesigned with floor-to-ceiling glass panels and lower sightlines to improve visibility for children.

Many visitors gathered at the zoo to welcome the new arrivals and take photos after the enclosure opened on Tuesday.

(By Helen Mo, intern Liu Shuangjing)