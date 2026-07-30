Chinese naval vessels to visit Indonesia

(ECNS) -- At the invitation of the Indonesian Navy, a task group of China's PLA Navy comprising PLANS Qijiguang and PLANS Kunlunshan will arrive in Surabaya, Indonesia, for a goodwill visit in early August, Jiang Bin, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, announced Thursday.

In recent years, the Chinese and Indonesian navies have expanded cooperation in joint exercises and mutual ship visits, which deepened bilateral military relations, the spokesperson said at a press conference.