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China's first automated port railway link starts operation in Xiamen

2026-07-30 16:35:12Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China's first dedicated railway line for sea-rail intermodal transport began operating Tuesday at Xiamen Yuandu Port in Fujian Province, according to COSCO Shipping. 

The 1,586-meter line, with annual capacity for 250,000 TEUs and 250,000 metric tons of bulk cargo, extends directly into the port’s core area just 70 meters from the dock.

China's first dedicated railway line for sea-rail intermodal transport is put into operation at the Xiamen Yuandu Port in Fujian province, July 29, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)
China's first dedicated railway line for sea-rail intermodal transport is put into operation at the Xiamen Yuandu Port in Fujian province, July 29, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

Cargo can now be loaded directly from vessels onto trains, eliminating truck transfers and cutting logistics costs by more than 15%. Delivery times are shortened by two to three days.

The link connects Xiamen’s 21 ocean routes to inland rail networks reaching Jiangxi, Hubei and Sichuan provinces.

In the first half of 2026, Xiamen's sea-rail intermodal volume rose 35.76% year-on-year. With the new line in operation, the port's cargo catchment area is expected to expand from southern Fujian to other provinces.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)

 

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