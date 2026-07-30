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80 Taiwan journalism students complete Hunan internship

2026-07-30 16:48:56Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Eighty journalism and communication students from 27 Taiwan universities completed a four-week internship in Hunan on Tuesday. 

The ninth “Love in Mango” program placed students at Hunan Broadcasting System, where they produced nearly 200 short videos and 1,500 social media posts.

Sixteen students received Outstanding Intern awards.

About 80 Taiwanese students attend a graduation ceremony after completing a summer internship program in Changsha, Hunan province, July 29, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)
About 80 Taiwan students attend a graduation ceremony after completing a summer internship program in Changsha, Hunan province, July 29, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

Beyond the studio, the interns visited Zoomlion, Yuelu Academy and the Hunan Provincial Museum to explore the region's industrial vitality and cultural heritage.

They also paid tribute at the Mausoleum of Emperor Yandi in a ceremony that highlighted the deep bonds between compatriots across the strait.

Since 2015, the program has attracted nearly 500 Taiwan students, becoming a key bridge for cross-Strait youth exchanges.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)

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