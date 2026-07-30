China, Thailand to hold 'Falcon Strike 2026' joint air force training

(ECNS) -- China and Thailand will hold the "Falcon Strike 2026" joint air force exercise in Thailand in August, Jiang Bin, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, said Thursday.

China will send multiple types of aircraft, including ground-based air defense forces, to the exercise. The two sides will train on subjects including joint air defense and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, the spokesperson said at a regular press conference.

The training marks the ninth of its kind and is aimed at further deepening bilateral traditional friendship and practical cooperation, Jiang said.