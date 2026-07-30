Changji Prefecture in Xinjiang delivers steady economic growth in H1 2026

(ECNS) -- Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region recorded GDP of 125.36 billion yuan ($17.2 billion) in the first half of 2026, up 4.3% year on year, the local statistics bureau said Wednesday.

Bureau Director Luo Shilong said the added value of industrial enterprises above designated size grew 9.1% year on year in H1, up 0.5 percentage points from the first quarter.

Press briefing on Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture' s economic performance in the first half of 2026 is held on July 30. (Photo: China News Service / Zhang Jiawei)

Strategic emerging industries surged 33.6%, while the prefecture’s ten major industrial clusters contributed 97.8% of industrial added value, which rose 9.3% overall.

Industrial enterprises reported revenue growth of 7.7% and profit gains of 36.9%. Fixed asset investment excluding rural households climbed 16.8%, with industrial investment up 22.6% and private investment rising 36.4%.

In consumer markets, retail sales of goods reached 13.69 billion yuan, up 2.1%. Employment also improved, with 13,900 new urban jobs created and 58,400 rural laborers working outside their hometowns, fulfilling more than 60% of annual targets.

Public budget revenue grew 12.1% to 16.96 billion yuan, reflecting stable fiscal operations.

(By Helen Mo, intern Xu Wenda)