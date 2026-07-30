Zhengzhou-Moscow direct freight express train launched in central China's Henan

A freight train carrying postal parcels and cross-border e-commerce goods leaves Xinzheng East Station in central China’s Henan Province, July 30, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Mengyang)

(ECNS) -- A freight train carrying postal parcels and cross-border e-commerce goods left Xinzheng East Station in central China’s Henan Province on Thursday, bound for Moscow.

The launch coincided with the opening of a newly built connecting railway at Zhengzhou International Inland Port. The new rail link boosts daily rail capacity from seven to 15 services, supporting stable operations of China-Europe freight trains in Zhengzhou.

Compared with regular trains on the route, this dedicated postal service cuts transit time by around seven days, shortening the whole journey between Zhengzhou and Moscow to less than 10 days.

The new route creates a reliable land channel for postal and cross-border e-commerce shipments between Henan and Russia, enriching the Eurasian freight network and bringing new opportunities for small commodity trade, said Yin Chunhua, board chairman of Zhongyu Port Group in based in Zhengzhou.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)