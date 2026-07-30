Chinese online literature platforms draw 250 million registered users overseas

The 2026 China Online Literature Forum is held in Hefei, east China’s Anhui Province, on July 30, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Jun)

(ECNS) -- Chinese online literature platforms had about 250 million registered users overseas by the end of 2025, with active users spanning more than 200 countries and regions, according to a report released on Thursday.

The figures were announced during the 2026 China Online Literature Forum hosted by the Chinese Writers Association (CWA) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province.

According to WebNovel, an online literature platform, Brazil ranked first among the 10 countries with the fastest growth in active users, while the United States, India, France and the United Kingdom also maintained strong growth.

By the end of 2025, more than 130,000 Chinese online literary works had been exported to overseas markets, including over 120,000 e-books and more than 5,000 print titles, said the report.

Dozens of television dramas adapted from Chinese online novels have also appeared on overseas popularity rankings, the report noted.

"With compelling storylines, distinctive characters and imaginative settings, Chinese online literature has resonated across different cultures and gained popularity worldwide," said He Hong, director of the CWA's online literature center.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)