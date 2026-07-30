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China launches communication technology experimental satellites

2026-07-30 14:54:39Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

 

(ECNS)— China successfully launched communication technology experimental satellites 27A and 27B from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China’s Shanxi Province on Thursday. 

(Photo: China News Service)
A modified Long March-6 rocket carrying the communication technology experimental satellites 27A and 27B blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China’s Shanxi Province, July 30, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

The satellites were launched at 9 a.m. Beijing Time atop a modified Long March-6 rocket and entered their designated orbits.

They will be used mainly for satellite communications, radio and television broadcasting, and data transmission, as well as related technology testing and verification. 

The launch marked the 660th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)

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