Chinese-developed games' overseas revenue jumps 30.2% in H1

(ECNS) -- Overseas revenue from Chinese-developed games reached $12.37 billion in the first half of 2026, up 30.22% from a year earlier, according to the China Game Industry Report for January–June 2026, released Thursday in Shanghai.

In the first half, China’s domestic game market generated 188.45 billion yuan ($27.8 billion) in sales revenue, up 12.17%. Revenue from Chinese-developed games in the domestic market rose 16.31% to 163.36 billion yuan ($24.1 billion), while the number of game users stood at 684 million as of June, up 0.82%.

Zhang Yijun, an official at the China Audio-video and Digital Publishing Association said client games and overseas markets were among the industry’s strongest performers. AI was also being adopted across the sector, helping reduce costs and improve efficiency while reshaping game development and gameplay experiences.