China's renewable power generation exceeds 40% in H1

The photovoltaic power facilities along the bank of Hongjiadu Reservoir in Bijie City, Guizhou Province, July 13, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Shi Kaixin)

(ECNS) -- China's renewable energy sector extended its rapid expansion in the first half of the year, with renewable power generation accounting for a record 41.2% of total electricity generation for the first time, the National Energy Administration (NEA) said on Thursday.

Renewable sources generated nearly 2 trillion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of power during the period, up about 9% year on year, while combined wind and solar output reached 1.25 trillion kWh, a 9.3% increase, the NEA told a press conference.

During the January-June period, the country added 117 million kilowatts (kW) of renewable capacity, making up 73.9% of all new installations. By the end of June, total renewable power capacity stood at 2.455 billion kW, accounting for more than 60% of the nation's overall installed capacity.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)