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First batch of overseas equipment arrives in Shanghai for WorldSkills 2026

2026-07-30 14:44:56Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Preparations for the 48th WorldSkills Competition advanced Wednesday as the first batch of overseas equipment cleared customs at Shanghai’s Yangshan Port.  

The shipment from Germany weighed four tons and included automated training devices, programming workstations and industrial vision systems for events such as mechatronics and Industrial 4.0. 

Customs officers handle customs declarations for the first imported supplies of the 48th WorldSkills Competition. (Photo: China News Service / Xie Zongying)
Customs officers handle declarations for the first imported supplies of the 48th WorldSkills Competition. (Photo: China News Service / Xie Zongying)

Scheduled from September 22 to 27 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the competition covers 64 categories, welcoming over 1,400 contestants from more than 70 countries and regions.

Shanghai Customs said the clearance opened a “green channel” for subsequent shipments, with tailored supervision to ensure efficient entry of thousands of specialized items in the weeks ahead.

(By Helen Mo, intern Xu Wenda)

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