China expresses sympathies for bereaved families, the injured in Japan earthquake: FM

(ECNS) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Wednesday said China is closely monitoring the impact of the earthquake in Japan's Kumamoto Prefecture, mourning the loss of life and extending condolences to the bereaved families and the injured.

According to the spokesperson Mao Ning, the Chinese embassy and consulates in Japan have immediately activated emergency response and issued consular alerts advising Chinese nationals to prepare for possible tsunamis and aftershocks.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning. (Photo from fmprc.gov.cn)

Mao said that the ministry and missions in Japan continue to follow the developments closely and stand ready to assist fellow nationals whenever needed.

The magnitude-7.1 quake struck Kumamoto at 4:27 p.m. local time Tuesday at a depth of about 10 km, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

(By Gong Weiwei)