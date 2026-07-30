China's cultural sector revenue up 4.6% in H1

(ECNS) -- Revenue of China's major cultural and related enterprises rose 4.6% year on year to 7.2026 trillion yuan (about $1.003 trillion) in the first half of 2026, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Thursday.

Pan Xuhua, a statistician at the NBS Department of Social, Science and Technology Statistics, said the sector achieved steady revenue growth in the first half, with emerging cultural subsectors showing strong vitality.

The core cultural sector generated 5.0472 trillion yuan in revenue, up 5.5%, with cultural investment and operations, news and information services, and creative design services posting growth rates of 10.0%, 9.2% and 9.2%, respectively.

Sixteen emerging cultural subsectors, which feature strong new-business characteristics, generated 3.5239 trillion yuan in revenue, up 9.6% and outpacing the overall sector by 5.0 percentage points, contributing 4.5 percentage points to the overall revenue growth. Digital publishing, copyright and cultural software services, entertainment-oriented intelligent drone manufacturing, internet advertising services, other digital content services, and other internet information services all recorded double-digit growth, with rates of 33.2%, 22.2%, 17.7%, 14.9%, 12.1% and 10.4%, respectively.

Cultural services remained a key driver, generating 4.3235 trillion yuan, up 8.1%, outpacing the overall sector by 3.5 percentage points and accounting for 60.0% of total revenue among major cultural enterprises, up 1.9 percentage points from a year earlier. Cultural services contributed 4.7 percentage points to the overall revenue growth. Cultural investment and asset management, and cultural activity services posted growth rates of 21.5% and 19.0%. Cultural manufacturing and wholesale and retail generated 1.7851 trillion yuan and 1.094 trillion yuan, respectively.

(By Tang Yuxian)