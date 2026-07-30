China slams U.S. decision to add power inverters, robots to 'Covered List'

(ECNS) -- China on Thursday strongly condemned a U.S. decision to add foreign-produced power inverters and advanced robotic devices to the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) "Covered List," calling the move discriminatory and a typical act of market distortion and unilateral bullying.

The FCC announced on Tuesday that new models of foreign-produced power inverters and advanced robotic devices would be barred from entering the U.S. market as they would no longer be eligible for FCC certification.

A Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson said the measures, while claiming to be "non-discriminatory," are in fact discriminatory against Chinese companies and products.

The spokesperson noted that the FCC has continued to introduce and escalate restrictions despite China's repeated representations and restraint, severely undermining China's legitimate trade interests, destabilizing China-U.S. economic and trade relations, and disrupting global industrial and supply chains.

The spokesperson also noted that robots and power inverters are normal international goods from which all parties, including the U.S., benefit. The U.S. side has overstretched the concept of national security and used administrative power to interfere with normal commercial transactions, continuously pushing for "decoupling and supply chain disruption." The spokesperson called such practices typical market distortion and unilateral bullying that benefit no one.

The spokesperson urged the U.S. side to immediately revoke the measures and stop its wrongful practices, warning that China will resolutely take countermeasures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests if the U.S. persists.

(By Tang Yuxian)