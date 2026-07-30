China Energy deploys 100+ AI agents across industrial chain, boosting productivity

(ECNS) -- China Energy, a major state-owned energy group, has deployed more than 100 artificial intelligence agents across its coal, power generation, chemicals, transport and hydrogen businesses, an executive said on Wednesday.

The group's in-house "Qingyuan" large language model powers the agents, which are now operational in various segments, Zhang Yansheng, director of the information technology department of China Energy, told a press conference.

In the power generation sector alone, 41 business-specific AI agents have been launched, with 25 use cases approved for group-wide rollout, he said.

Results from the initial deployments include a 6.7% productivity increase at a fully automated coal mine, 24-hour continuous operation using retrofitted driverless haul trucks at opencast mines, and a 91.8% reduction in daily manual tasks at a large coal-fired power plant, according to Zhang.

China Energy plans to expand pilot applications and further scale up AI integration across the energy industry ecosystem, he added.