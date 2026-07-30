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China Energy deploys 100+ AI agents across industrial chain, boosting productivity

2026-07-30 14:24:08Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China Energy, a major state-owned energy group, has deployed more than 100 artificial intelligence agents across its coal, power generation, chemicals, transport and hydrogen businesses, an executive said on Wednesday.

The group's in-house "Qingyuan" large language model powers the agents, which are now operational in various segments, Zhang Yansheng, director of the information technology department of China Energy, told a press conference.

In the power generation sector alone, 41 business-specific AI agents have been launched, with 25 use cases approved for group-wide rollout, he said.

Results from the initial deployments include a 6.7% productivity increase at a fully automated coal mine, 24-hour continuous operation using retrofitted driverless haul trucks at opencast mines, and a 91.8% reduction in daily manual tasks at a large coal-fired power plant, according to Zhang.

China Energy plans to expand pilot applications and further scale up AI integration across the energy industry ecosystem, he added.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)
(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)

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