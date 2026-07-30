Wuhan's citywide drone network reaches nearly any location in five minutes

An automated drone dock in Wuhan’s “Urban Smart Eye” network, July 29, 2026. (Photo courtesy of DJI Enterprise)

(ECNS) -- China's first low‑altitude drone remote‑sensing network for routine urban management across a megacity was unveiled on Wednesday in Wuhan, central Hubei province by the city's surveying institute and DJI Enterprise.

The network’s 146 automated drone docks can send drones to nearly any location outside restricted airspace within five minutes, acocrding to the Wuhan Institute of Surveying and Mapping.

Built around a platform developed by the institute, the network serves 16 municipal departments. Drones can be dispatched or rerouted remotely, while AI-assisted analysis supports traffic management, environmental inspections and emergency response.

Wuhan traffic police use the network to assess accidents and identify road obstructions and illegal parking. In Wuchang District, drones have helped handle 400 accidents on elevated roads since August 2025, with about 30% resolved remotely through loudspeaker instructions to drivers.

The city’s environmental authorities use drones to inspect pollution outlets and water conditions, while forest-fire teams can verify alerts within 30 minutes. Multiple departments share the network through a unified scheduling platform, while their data and access permissions remain separate.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)