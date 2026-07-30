Zhengzhou International Land Port handles over 150,000 vehicles

(ECNS) -- The Zhengzhou International Land Port in central China's Henan Province has handled 704 dedicated finished-vehicle trains as of Wednesday, transporting more than 150,000 vehicles, according to Henan Zhongyu International Port Group.

The dedicated train service now operates three to four train pairs daily, transporting 700 to 1,000 vehicles.

To address bottlenecks in loading and train assembly, the port operator, Zhongyu Port Group, upgraded its loading tracks this year, increasing its annual handling capacity to 600,000 vehicles.

On the service side, the port has established a direct "factory-to-station" link, allowing vehicles to be loaded and dispatched immediately after production. This seamless coordination has increased the share of railway transport for automakers including BYD.

The port has also adopted a "dual-line loading and mixed marshalling" model at the yard, cutting waiting times for train assembly. The flexible system has improved transfer efficiency by about 40% and reduced overall costs by approximately 20%.

(By Tang Yuxian)