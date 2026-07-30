Nigerien health professionals train in China to strengthen cardiac, critical care

Nigerien health professionals attend a training session at the First Affiliated Hospital of Guangxi Medical University. (Photo courtesy of the hospital)

(ECNS) -- Nine health professionals from Niamey General Reference Hospital in Niger recently completed a week-long training program at the First Affiliated Hospital of Guangxi Medical University in Nanning, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The program combined classroom instruction with clinical rotations in cardiothoracic surgery, anesthesiology, cardiology, intensive care and nursing. Participants observed surgical procedures and studied perioperative care, postoperative rehabilitation and complex cases.

Amadou Daouda, leader of the trainee group, said the participants hoped to apply what they learned to strengthen cardiovascular and critical-care services in Niger.

Zheng Baoshi, president of the hospital, said its specialists would later assist with open-heart and interventional cardiology procedures and provide regular support through the China-ASEAN Telemedicine Center.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)