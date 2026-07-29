China to develop AI sector patent pools

A robot interacts with a journalist in Shanghai, July 16, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Yuran)

(ECNS) -- China plans to promote the establishment of AI-related patent pools, aiming to accelerate the commercial application of more high-quality patents along the industrial chain, China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) said Wednesday in Beijing.

The 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030) is crucial for digital economy acceleration. AI has become a key engine of economic growth. Stronger coordination between AI development and intellectual property protection is therefore more essential, said Rui Wenbiao, deputy head of the CNIPA, at a press conference.

China will continue to upgrade patent review rules for emerging and future sectors like "AI plus" embodied intelligence and brain-computer interfaces, and enhance patent safeguards for innovation results, the official said.

Meanwhile, the country will strengthen patent analysis and early-warning services to support breakthroughs in core AI technologies, while encouraging high-quality patents to move from laboratories into industrial chains.

China also plans to expand AI applications in IP examination, protection, utilization and management, and deepen international cooperation on related rules, standards and governance, Rui added.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)