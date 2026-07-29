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China's National Art Museum unveils immersive night art experience

2026-07-29 16:20:34Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China's National Art Museum hosted a special nighttime event on Friday in Beijing, offering visitors an immersive experience combining exhibitions, live music and technology. 

Breaking away from traditional daytime viewing, the event featured a robot performance by Unitree Robotics and a concert by the Central Ballet Orchestra, allowing visitors to experience art after dark.

The “Five Hues Interlace in Radiance — The Night at the National Art Museum of China” event is held in Beijing, July 27, 2026 (Photo: China News Service/ Shi Chunyang)
A special nighttime event is held in Beijing, July 27, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/ Shi Chunyang)

The exhibition “Paying homage to the virtuosos: masterpieces of the Italian Renaissance” has attracted more than 200,000 visitors since its opening, with daily attendance exceeding 5,000 at its peak, according to Pan Yikui, director of the National Art Museum of China.

The museum is also hosting another exhibition, which showcases creative works by young Chinese artists that combine Chinese situations and global artistic expressions.

(By Helen Mo, intern Liu Shuangjing)

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