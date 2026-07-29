Biodiversity-rich Yunnan adopts its first wild plant protection regulation

Located in southwest China’s Yunnan Province, Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden, Chinese Academy of Sciences, is home to the world’s largest outdoor collection of plant species and the greatest number of plant taxa on public display. (Photo: China News Service/Han Shuainan)

(ECNS) -- A dedicated regulation on wild plant protection was adopted at a meeting in Kunming, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, on Tuesday, setting out protections for rare and endangered plant species in one of China’s most biodiverse regions. It will take effect Saturday, Aug. 15.

The 27-article regulation covers precious plants growing naturally in their native habitats, as well as endangered and rare species with important economic, scientific or cultural value.

It requires protected areas to be established where nationally or provincially protected wild plants are concentrated. Elsewhere, local authorities may establish conservation zones or protection sites, or install protection signs.

The regulation bans illegal collection, damage to wild plants or their habitats, overharvesting, destructive collection methods, and the sale or purchase of provincially protected plants and related products. Any collection of such plants for scientific research, artificial cultivation or cultural exchange must be reported to authorities in advance.

It also calls for stronger protection and management of wild fungi, medicinal herbs and floral resources, along with traditional, rare, endangered and endemic flower species.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)