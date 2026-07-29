ASEAN youths explore technology and culture in China

(ECNS) -- An AI-related study tour program for ASEAN youth was held in Nanning, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, from July 22 through 28, bringing together 94 teachers and students from eight universities in Vietnam, Thailand and Cambodia.

Participants try on AI smart glasses during the study tour in Nanning, Guangxi, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on July 28, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/ Lin Chunxiang)

In the 2026 Guangxi University ASEAN Youth AI Study Camp & Yucai Bond China -Vietnam Friendship Summer Camp, participants explored technologies such as smart transportation, robotics and intelligent manufacturing.

Beyond technology exchanges, the program also featured cultural activities, including calligraphy, folk songs, tai chi and dumpling making, showcasing Guangxi’s diverse ethnic traditions and Chinese culture.

Vietnamese teachers and students also visited a statue of President Ho Chi Minh and a historical photo exhibition, tracing the history of traditional friendship between Vietnam and China as “comrades and brothers.”

The program aimed to help young people from different countries better understand China’s AI development and culture while strengthening youth exchanges, according to Guangxi University.

(By Helen Mo, intern Liu Shuangjing)