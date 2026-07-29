Students from 7 countries explore technology and culture in Chengdu

(ECNS)-- The "2026 Huaxing Young Reporters Sichuan Camp" kicked off in Chengdu on Monday, bringing together students from seven countries to explore the city's technological innovation and cultural heritage.

The students, from Qatar, South Korea, the Netherlands, Malaysia, Germany, France and the United Kingdom, visited the Robot Innovation Center at Chengdu Singapore-Sichuan Hi-Tech Innovation Park (SSCIP), where they experienced AI-powered interactive projects such as robot chess games.

Students play a chess game with a robot in Chengdu during the "2026 Huaxing Young Reporters Sichuan Camp" , July 28, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/ Xuan Jinwan)

After exploring cutting-edge technologies, the young visitors headed to Chunxi Road to watch traditional Sichuan opera performances and experience local culture.

They also explored the Taikoo Li shopping areas, where traditional architecture blends with modern urban life.

Many of them sampled Chengdu specialties such as hotpot and said they looked forward to sharing the city's unique flavors with their families and friends.

(By Helen Mo, inter Liu Shuangjing)