China's first embodied intelligence bureau inaugurated in Guangdong's Shunde

(ECNS) -- China’s first government agency dedicated to overseeing the entire embodied intelligence industrial chain was inaugurated in Shunde, Guangdong Province, on Tuesday, marking a new institutional approach to integrating artificial intelligence with the real economy.

The Shunde Bureau of Embodied Intelligence, under Foshan City, was officially inaugurated on July 28. It is China’s first government department specifically tasked with coordinating the development of the entire embodied intelligence industrial chain.

An inauguration ceremony of the Shunde Bureau of Embodied Intelligence is held in Guangdong Province, July 28, 2026. (Photo：Publicity Department of Shunde District Party Committee)

Shunde is China’s largest manufacturing base for industrial robots. Its robotics industrial cluster was designated a national specialized industrial cluster for small and medium-sized enterprises in 2023. By 2025, the district’s robotics industry had reached an output value of nearly 40 billion yuan, supported by more than 100 upstream and downstream enterprises.

Eight percent of Shunde’s large-scale manufacturing enterprises have completed digital transformation. The district’s factories, smart homes and urban management systems provide natural testing grounds for humanoid robots

Hai Yubao, the bureau’s newly appointed director, unveiled three initiatives: the “AI+ Industrial Restructuring” plan to promote innovation, the “100 Smart Robots” plan to accelerate robot deployment and application, and the “Embodied Intelligence Chain Reinforcement” plan to strengthen innovation capacity and industrial supply chains.

Chen Xinwen, a member of the Standing Committee of the Foshan Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China and secretary of the Shunde District Committee, said the district will promote widespread AI literacy training and improve its industrial development platforms.

(By Helen Mo, intern Xu Wenda)