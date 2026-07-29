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Hohhot launches direct flight to Vladivostok

2026-07-29 13:52:53Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

 

(ECNS) -- Hohhot, capital of North China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, launched a direct international air service to Vladivostok, a major port city in Russia’s Far East, on Tuesday.  

Operated by Chengdu Airlines under flight numbers EU2813 and EU2814, the service runs twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Hohhot, the capital of north China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region, launched a direct international flight to Vladivostok, a major port city in Russia's Far East, on Tuesday, July 28. (Photo: China News Service)
Hohhot, the capital of north China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region, launched a direct international flight to Vladivostok, a major port city in Russia's Far East, July 28, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

The outbound flight departs Hohhot at 1:55 p.m. and arrives in Vladivostok at 4:30 p.m., while the return flight leaves Vladivostok at 5:35 p.m. and lands in Hohhot at 8:25 p.m. All times are Beijing time.

Vladivostok is the largest port city in Russia’s Far East. 

Hohhot Baita International Airport said the new route will strengthen Hohhot’s role as a regional international aviation hub and provide a new air corridor connecting the region with Russia’s Far East.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)

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