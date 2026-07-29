Xi holds talks with Slovak president in Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Slovak President Peter Pellegrini in Beijing on Tuesday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, July 28, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

China stands ready to join hands with Slovakia in forging a strategic partnership that features mutual respect and trust, equality and mutual benefit, as well as stability and resilience, Xi told Pellegrini, who is on a state visit to China.

Xi stressed that mutual respect for each other's development paths and a firm commitment to friendship and cooperation have been the foundation for the sound and rapid growth of China-Slovakia relations.

China commends Slovakia for upholding the one-China principle and will continue to work with Slovakia to accommodate each other's core interests and major concerns, he said.

He called on the two countries to tap the potential for collaboration in emerging sectors and frontier fields, including clean energy, digital economy, robotics and AI, to create new highlights in bilateral cooperation.

The two sides should broaden cooperation in culture, sports, tourism, youth and subnational exchanges, and make it easier for people to travel between the two countries, he said.

Xi said China and Slovakia should safeguard the UN-centered international system and the international order underpinned by international law, jointly promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, and contribute to building a community with a shared future for humanity.

China has always viewed the EU as a partner and develops its ties with the EU with sincerity and goodwill, Xi said, calling on Slovakia to play a constructive role in promoting the sound and steady growth of China-EU relations.

Noting that Slovakia values the strategic partnership with China, Pellegrini expressed the expectation for more outcomes in cooperation in economy and trade, AI, digital economy, robotics and new energy. He added that Slovakia welcomes more Chinese enterprises to invest there.

As an EU member state, Slovakia is willing to actively promote cooperation between the EU and China and the proper settlement of differences through dialogue and consultation, said Pellegrini.

Slovakia is willing to work with China to uphold multilateralism, safeguard the purposes of the UN Charter and international law, and promote regional and world peace and stability, he said, adding that his country is willing to closely coordinate with China to strengthen global governance of AI.

Prior to the talks, Xi held a welcome ceremony for Pellegrini. A welcome banquet was also held for him around noon.

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, July 28, 2026. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)