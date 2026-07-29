Protected species populations rise in 87% of China's national nature reserves

An aerial view of the Anhui Chinese Alligator National Nature Reserve. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Qiang)

(ECNS) -- Populations of protected species increased in 87.1% of China’s national nature reserves assessed during the 2021-2025 period, while 98.9% of the 452 reserves received excellent or good ratings, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment said at a press conference Tuesday.

Of the reserves assessed, 236 were rated excellent, 211 good and five moderate. The distribution ranges of key protected species expanded in 76.5% of the reserves.

Ecosystem indicators also improved. Surface water quality was rated excellent or good in 97.3% of the reserves, aboveground biomass increased in 85%, and total species counts rose in 89.4%. The Gaoligong Mountain National Nature Reserve in southwest China’s Yunnan Province reported the discovery of 33 new species.

The ministry said it would continue improving the management of ecological conservation red lines and advancing a protected-area system centered on national parks.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)